Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
About Edesa Biotech
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
