Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th.

Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

