EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,908,200 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 8,430,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,162.2 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELCPF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.89. 740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.