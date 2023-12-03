EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,117,100 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 1,205,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 232.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDRVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

EDP Renováveis Trading Up 0.5 %

About EDP Renováveis

OTCMKTS EDRVF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.39. 1,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

See Also

