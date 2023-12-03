Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,900 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 458,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,469.0 days.

Electric Power Development Price Performance

Shares of Electric Power Development stock remained flat at $15.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. Electric Power Development has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $16.49.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. operates as electric utility company in Japan. The company engages in the development and operation of 60 hydroelectric power plants with total owned capacity of 8,577 MW; wind power with total owned capacity of 477 MW; geothermal power with total owned capacity of 38 MW; thermal power with total owned capacity of 8,810 MW; solar; biomass; and nuclear business.

