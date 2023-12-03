Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Update

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,900 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 458,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,469.0 days.
Electric Power Development Price Performance
Shares of Electric Power Development stock remained flat at $15.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. Electric Power Development has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $16.49.
About Electric Power Development
