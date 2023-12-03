Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,999,300 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 2,252,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.8 days.
Element Fleet Management Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ELEEF remained flat at $15.79 during trading on Friday. 175,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,809. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $16.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Element Fleet Management Company Profile
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Element Fleet Management
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.