Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $650.00 price objective on the stock.

LLY has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $559.08.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $584.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $554.44 billion, a PE ratio of 105.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,818 shares of company stock worth $251,226,782. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,138,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,927,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,562,000 after acquiring an additional 297,672 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

