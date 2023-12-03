Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,800 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 302,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elisa Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ELMUF remained flat at $44.70 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.33. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $62.45.

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

