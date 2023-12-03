Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Short Interest Update

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 560,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

In other news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 6,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMBC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Trading Up 1.3 %

Embecta stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 748,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. Embecta has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $36.64.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.55 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Embecta will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 49.59%.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Further Reading

