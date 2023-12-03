EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

EML Payments Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EMCHF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 9,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,810. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. EML Payments has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

Get EML Payments alerts:

About EML Payments

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.