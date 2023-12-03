EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the October 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.
EML Payments Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EMCHF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 9,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,810. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. EML Payments has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.79.
