Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Short Interest Update

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFXT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerflex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Enerflex Price Performance

EFXT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.24. 17,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,799. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $525.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $580.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.50%.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFXT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

