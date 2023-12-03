Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Update

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enerplus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enerplus

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

Enerplus Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 155.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 656.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enerplus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $138,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 1,050,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,788. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enerplus had a return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $447.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.