Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Position Boosted by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 116.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Entegris were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Entegris by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $108.30 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

