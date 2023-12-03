Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENV. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Envestnet

Envestnet Stock Up 3.8 %

Envestnet stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $316.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter worth about $995,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter worth about $1,331,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 46.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 390,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 123,866 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.