enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 748,700 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

enVVeno Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ NVNO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. 57,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,562. enVVeno Medical has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.

Get enVVeno Medical alerts:

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that enVVeno Medical will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enVVeno Medical

About enVVeno Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVNO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in enVVeno Medical during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in enVVeno Medical during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in enVVeno Medical during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.