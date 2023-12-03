EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 33,135 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.05.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $142.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

