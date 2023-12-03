Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Down 5.6% in November

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Up 2.0 %

EPOKY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.62. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64.

Epiroc AB (publ) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.1529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Epiroc AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPOKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

