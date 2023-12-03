Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,434,000 after buying an additional 14,716,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,654,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,358,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,287,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,376 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 1,269,537 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.87.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CG opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 241.38%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

