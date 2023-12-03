Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

