EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in November

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,600 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 478,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.6 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $49.03 on Friday. 11,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759. EQB has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

