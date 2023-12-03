Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,150,000 after acquiring an additional 195,222 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,336,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,542,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $112.50 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $79.71 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average of $107.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.