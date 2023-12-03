Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,136 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSY. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Natixis increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 94,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,251,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.91 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

