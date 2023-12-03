Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $68.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.95. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

