Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2804 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

