Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $138.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.37. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.07.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

