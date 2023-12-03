Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.09. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $131.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.