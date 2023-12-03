Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $672,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,639,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,952,000 after buying an additional 178,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 964,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,386,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,283,000 after purchasing an additional 152,409 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,175,000 after purchasing an additional 162,233 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 57,476 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $19.33 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.