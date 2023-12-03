Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

