Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $796,000 Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $160.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.