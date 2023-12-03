Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $856,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 234,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $197.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $201.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.