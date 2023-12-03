Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Celanese by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Celanese by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $141.04 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $97.12 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

