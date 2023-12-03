Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $315.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

