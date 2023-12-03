Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.03.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

