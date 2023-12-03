Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $245.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

