Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,483 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

