Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,014 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,175,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $35,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 703.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,218,000 after purchasing an additional 360,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218,130 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $112.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.02. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $115.81.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCC. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boise Cascade

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.