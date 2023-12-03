Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,874 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,874 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWCO. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 867.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 98,685 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 69,816 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 192,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

EWCO stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

