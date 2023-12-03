Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 699 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.74. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.65 and a 1 year high of $105.04.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Danske downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

