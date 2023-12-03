EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,024,600 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 7,683,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,415.3 days.

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQBBF remained flat at $20.44 during trading on Friday. EQT AB has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

