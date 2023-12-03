Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 9,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETRN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,652,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 17.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,941,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,931,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4,451.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 189,729 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $3,533,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,311,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 93,497 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

