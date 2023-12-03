Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.38. 24,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,683. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.