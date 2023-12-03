ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,377,700 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 7,858,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.9 days.

ESR Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESRCF stock remained flat at $1.40 during trading hours on Friday. 85,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. ESR Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.24.

About ESR Group

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

