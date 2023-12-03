ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,377,700 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 7,858,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.9 days.
ESR Group Stock Performance
Shares of ESRCF stock remained flat at $1.40 during trading hours on Friday. 85,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. ESR Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.24.
About ESR Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ESR Group
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for ESR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.