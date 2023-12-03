Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of Essex Property Trust worth $33,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.44.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $220.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $248.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.36.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.37%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

