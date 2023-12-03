Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 311,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 165.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS ERFSF traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $58.92. 543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

