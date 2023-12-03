Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Short Interest Update

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 87,988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 2.2 %

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,099. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average is $94.02. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EEFT. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

