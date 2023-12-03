Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.
Euronext Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 831. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91. Euronext has a 12 month low of $67.80 and a 12 month high of $83.68.
Euronext Company Profile
