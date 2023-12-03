Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Euronext Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EUXTF traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 831. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91. Euronext has a 12 month low of $67.80 and a 12 month high of $83.68.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

