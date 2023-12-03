Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Up 10.3% in November

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,500 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 327,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 301.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUTLF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662. Eutelsat Group has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

