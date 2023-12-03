Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Up 10.3% in November

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,500 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 327,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 301.3 days.

Eutelsat Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EUTLF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662. Eutelsat Group has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

Get Eutelsat Group alerts:

About Eutelsat Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.