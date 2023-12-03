Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Up 10.3% in November

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,500 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 327,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 301.3 days.
Eutelsat Group Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EUTLF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662. Eutelsat Group has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.
About Eutelsat Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eutelsat Group
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.