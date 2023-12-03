Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 180,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVGN shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Evogene from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evogene to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Evogene in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.85 target price on the stock.

Shares of Evogene stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 152,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,665. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. Evogene has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 354.35% and a negative return on equity of 62.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Evogene by 265.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evogene in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

