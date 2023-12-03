Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,952,600 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 278.9 days.

OTCMKTS EVGGF traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.46. 970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.52. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $87.44 and a 52-week high of $137.15.

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

