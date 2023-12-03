Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,952,600 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 278.9 days.
OTCMKTS EVGGF traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.46. 970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.52. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $87.44 and a 52-week high of $137.15.
