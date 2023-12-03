Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,800 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 628,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,498.0 days.
Evonik Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $18.05 during trading hours on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.
Evonik Industries Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evonik Industries
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.